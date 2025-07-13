Longtime enemy finally acknowledges Hangman Adam Page after AEW All In: Texas

Hangman Adam Page completed his redemption arc and captured the AEW World Championship at All In Texas. Now, his longtime enemy, Swerve Strickland, has finally acknowledged him.

Ad

Page and Strickland were at each other's throats for more than a year. Even after their initial feud ended, the hatred continued boiling between the two, and it seemed only a matter of time until they came to blows again.

However, Swerve Strickland seems to have found peace at last. In the main event of last night's All In Texas PPV, he shocked fans by coming to Hangman's aid and gifting him a chain, which Page ultimately used to submit Jon Moxley and win the title.

Ad

Trending

Swerve took to X/Twitter today to post a photo of himself from the show, taken just moments after Hangman Page won the match. He acknowledged his former enemy in the caption.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"See ya around cowboy," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hangman Adam Page is feeling the love from current and former AEW stars

In the eyes of many fans, Hangman's title win was a long time coming. His first reign with the AEW World Championship, which began with his win over Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021 and ended with a loss to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022, left the AEW faithful dispirited. It seems that many of Page's colleagues are also ecstatic that he has regained the title.

Ad

Several current stars have sounded off on social media to congratulate the cowboy, including Willow Nightingale. Even wrestling stars outside the company are chiming in, with former AEW star Matt Hardy taking to X/Twitter to congratulate his friend.

"Congratulations, Hangman Adam Page!" Hardy wrote.

Expand Tweet

Hangman is now just the third wrestler in history to win the AEW World Championship twice, joining Jon Moxley and CM Punk. Whether he can beat Moxley's record of four reigns remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!