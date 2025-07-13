Longtime enemy finally acknowledges Hangman Adam Page after AEW All In: Texas

Hangman Adam Page completed his redemption arc and captured the AEW World Championship at All In Texas. Now, his longtime enemy, Swerve Strickland, has finally acknowledged him.
Page and Strickland were at each other's throats for more than a year. Even after their initial feud ended, the hatred continued boiling between the two, and it seemed only a matter of time until they came to blows again.
However, Swerve Strickland seems to have found peace at last. In the main event of last night's All In Texas PPV, he shocked fans by coming to Hangman's aid and gifting him a chain, which Page ultimately used to submit Jon Moxley and win the title.
Swerve took to X/Twitter today to post a photo of himself from the show, taken just moments after Hangman Page won the match. He acknowledged his former enemy in the caption.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
"See ya around cowboy," he wrote.
Hangman Adam Page is feeling the love from current and former AEW stars
In the eyes of many fans, Hangman's title win was a long time coming. His first reign with the AEW World Championship, which began with his win over Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021 and ended with a loss to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022, left the AEW faithful dispirited. It seems that many of Page's colleagues are also ecstatic that he has regained the title.
Several current stars have sounded off on social media to congratulate the cowboy, including Willow Nightingale. Even wrestling stars outside the company are chiming in, with former AEW star Matt Hardy taking to X/Twitter to congratulate his friend.
"Congratulations, Hangman Adam Page!" Hardy wrote.
Hangman is now just the third wrestler in history to win the AEW World Championship twice, joining Jon Moxley and CM Punk. Whether he can beat Moxley's record of four reigns remains to be seen.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!