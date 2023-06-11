A veteran of the wrestling industry has decided to step away from her role in AEW and enter retirement. The beloved employee recently took to Twitter to share her appreciation for Tony Khan and the company.

Sandra Grey started working as a seamstress for WCW in the mid-90s. She then worked for WWE from 2001 until 2015. She has been with AEW since the company's inception and has continued to live up to her reputation as one of the kindest people in the business.

It was recently reported that Grey would retire imminently but will continue to work for Cody Rhodes in WWE. Tony Khan and Dustin Rhodes led a farewell celebration for her.

She has since taken to Twitter to share a heartfelt message to the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"With all my heart, Thank you @TonyKhan and my entire @AEW family for the most beautiful and loving send off ever! I am so honored to have been with this company since day one, I’m overwhelmed with all the love and respect you gave to me, A beautiful ending, Thank you all❤️," she tweeted.

The veteran seamstress will no doubt be missed by the company but will always be remembered for her contributions to the business.

Sandra Grey recalls her most memorable moment in AEW

Working backstage in a wrestling company is bound to lead to some memorable moments. This was certainly the case for Sandra Grey, who has spent several decades rubbing shoulders with some of the industry's biggest names.

On AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Sandra Grey spoke about the stressful moment she had when designing Britt Baker's gear for the first time.

"The day I was there working on the costume, her music was literally playing, and she was still putting on her tops," said Grey. "The glue was still wet on the rhinestones. She’s running down the hallway screaming, rhinestone flying! So to this day I regret and I try so hard not to wait to the last minute, but sometimes they just get out of control."

Ultimately, the last-minute rush had no long-term consequences for the D.M.D, who would go on to become one of the promotion's top stars and a well-respected champion.

