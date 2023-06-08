WWE veteran bids farewell to AEW with an emotional sendoff led by Tony Khan and Dustin Rhodes

AEW has welcomed many veterans over the past few years, who have assisted the promotion both off and onscreen. Veteran lead seamstress Sandra Gray is officially retiring and enjoyed an emotional sendoff just before Dynamite aired.

Gray has been involved in the wrestling industry since the 1990s and was originally recruited by Rena Mero (Sable) to design the gear for her then-husband, Marc Mero (Johnny B. Badd). Eventually, Sandra would continue her work in WCW and then WWE before finding her way into AEW.

According to a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dustin Rhodes led the crowd in a chant to celebrate Sandra Gray's achievements in the industry. Tony Khan and other members of the roster and staff then joined her on stage and presented her with flowers.

The report also claimed that Gray notably designed the glow to Trinity Fatu's (Naomi) gear and created the blood drips on Scott Hall's entrance vest. Despite officially retiring, Sandra Gray will still be designing Cody Rhodes' ring gear, with who she has a close relationship with.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW veteran will reunite with his former tag team partner, Booker T, in 2024

Booker T and Dustin Rhodes (Goldust at the time) had a memorable team-up during their WWE tenure and mixed comedy seamlessly into their promos. Many fans have wondered if the two would ever reunite, and it seems that they're set to breach the AEW/WWE Forbidden Door soon.

According to Booker T during a recent Q&A with For the Love of Wrestling (via Monopoly Events), the two old friends will go on tour together in 2024.

"You gotta be able to laugh at yourself, you gotta be able to make fun of yourself and when it's not fun, it's time to check out and do something else. We're gonna be doing a tour next year too so make sure you check it out," he said. [H/T: POST Wrestling].

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The Rock, Booker T, and Goldust in a backstage segment. This was comedy GOLD. The Rock, Booker T, and Goldust in a backstage segment. This was comedy GOLD. 😂 https://t.co/o6w4jpJfm3

It's currently unclear whether the friends will be doing any wrestling at all during this tour. Regardless, the two will likely redo some of their most popular promos, and fans will not want to miss the veteran's reunion.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes