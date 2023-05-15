Booker T set to go on a tour with current AEW star in non-WWE events

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and AEW star Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) are set to go on a wrestling tour together.

It's not shocking that Booker T and Dustin Rhodes have exchanged paths several times in their careers, with the two initially sharing the ring in WCW in the early 1990s.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and Goldust were so successful and in tune with one another that they were crowned World Tag Team Champions at the Armageddon pay-per-view in December 2002.

During a Q&A at For the Love of Wrestling (via Monopoly Events), the the six-time World Champion reflected on his experience working alongside Rhodes. Booker revealed that he will tour with Goldust in 2024.

"Me and Goldie (Dustin Rhodes), I had a great time working with Goldust. It was a night off, like every night. We came out and performed because we were normally just coming out to do something stupid, and that's what wrestling is. You gotta be able to laugh at yourself, you gotta be able to make fun of yourself and when it's not fun, it's time to check out and do something else so those were some of my most fondest times working with my man Goldie. We're gonna be doing a tour next year too so make sure you check it out," he said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Booker T commented on Drew McIntyre's current status

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has vanished after WrestleMania 39. While speculations have circulated online, there is no way to know the actual cause. The Hall of Famer recently commented on The Scottish Warrior's current position.

During the newest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned McIntyre's departure from the company in 2014 and subsequent comeback three years later as a main event star.

"A guy wants to leave, you let him leave. Drew McIntyre, he's a guy that has put in the work in WWE, not just once, but twice. So he knows what that system is all about. One thing about being in the system, after you've been in the system some time for so long, you want to get out," Booker said.

It remains to be seen if McIntye would appear on the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode after the 2023 draft.

