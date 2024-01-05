"Look at his eyes. He doesn’t want to be there" - Major AEW star wants to leave the company, according to fans

A top AEW star who is currently involved in a major storyline in the Jacksonville-based promotion wants to leave the company, according to fans.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Wardlow, who has had an underwhelming run ever since he attacked MJF and started his singles career. Mr. Mayhem managed to win the TNT title three times; however, his run as champion is considered forgettable by many.

Wardlow was recently revealed as one of The Devil's henchmen at Worlds End PPV, which could be the change he desperately needs in the company. Fans' reactions on Twitter suggest otherwise, as a shot of Wardlow's face from this past week's Dynamite has gone viral. This has led to the fans predicting that the former TNT Champion wants to leave AEW after his contract expires:

"Man is counting the number of days left in his contract."

Fans agreed with the above post as they believe Mr. Mayhem truly wants out of his AEW contract:

"Look at his eyes. He doesn’t want to be there."

Bill Apter believes AEW star Wardlow could become the next Batista in WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently claimed that Wardlow could have become the next Batista if he signed with WWE.

The former TNT Champion has competed in matches against top stars like MJF in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Wardlow has yet to have his breakout moment, which many thought would occur after he turned on MJF last year.

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Bill Apter spoke on the former TNT Champion Wardlow:

“The top of the heap right now is Sting, who is going to retire soon. Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, they dropped the ball completely with Wardlow as far as I’m concerned. If WWE had Wardlow, they would have made him—I’ve mentioned this on our show before, they would have made him another Batista. They would have made him a huge start, and it’s not too late. Other than that group that I mentioned, who’s in AEW that you want to see other than that group?” [1:55 - 2:36]

Do you agree with Bill Apter? Let us know in the comments below.