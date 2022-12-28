"Look at the Ratings Trish and Lita drew" - Twitter splits over the comparisons between two WWE Hall of Famers and AEW star's girlfriend 

The Twitterverse recently erupted over the comparison between WWE veterans Lita & Trish Stratus and AEW star Adam Cole’s girlfriend, Britt Baker.

Baker has certainly had a lasting impact on the Jacksonville-based promotion, as she has the distinction of being the first woman to be contracted to Tony Khan's roster. Furthermore, she is a former AEW Women's World Champion and also became the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation cup in her division.

Her rather impressive list of achievements has led her to be compared to some of the best female pro-wrestlers of all time. A recent tweet put The Doctor up against the likes of WWE stars Trish Stratus and Lita. The idea was heavily criticized by the community, leading to an outpouring of enraged tweets.

"Someone knows nothing bit wrestling history. Look at the Ratings Trish and Lita drew. Look at the merch they pushed and what company they worked for. All of this is mark bullsh*t," a fan stated.

You can check out the full uncensored tweet here.

Samwise @FireInTheShire @_big_ben___ Marks like you ruin wrestling for everyone. Learn your history. Britt is good but she is in the #2 Company in a down period. Trish and Lita started in the Attitude er (the 2nd most sucsesful period in WWE History) and were the top 2 in the Ruthless aggression era. @_big_ben___ Marks like you ruin wrestling for everyone. Learn your history. Britt is good but she is in the #2 Company in a down period. Trish and Lita started in the Attitude er (the 2nd most sucsesful period in WWE History) and were the top 2 in the Ruthless aggression era.

Andrew Lewis @AndrewD_Lewis @_big_ben___ Ladies like Trish and Lita laid the foundation in the industry so ladies like Britt could be successful, but make no mistake though, Britt is not half the wrestlers that Trish and Lita were in their primes. Not as talented and far from being as entertaining. @_big_ben___ Ladies like Trish and Lita laid the foundation in the industry so ladies like Britt could be successful, but make no mistake though, Britt is not half the wrestlers that Trish and Lita were in their primes. Not as talented and far from being as entertaining.

Unknown @cooper_jaheim @WrestIeCringe You know it’s sad when anything Booker T said about AEW fans wasn’t a lie☠️ @WrestIeCringe You know it’s sad when anything Booker T said about AEW fans wasn’t a lie☠️

acdcste22 @acdcste22 @WrestIeCringe If people say things like this and truly believe them (doubtful) then they genuinely need help. @WrestIeCringe If people say things like this and truly believe them (doubtful) then they genuinely need help.

CT @cthomps86 @WrestIeCringe Real Doctors don’t like to be named along with dentists that are “doctors” @WrestIeCringe Real Doctors don’t like to be named along with dentists that are “doctors”

RedundantQuestion @HoganHuck @WrestIeCringe Trish Stratus could do an autograph signing in Britt Baker's hometown and draw more people. @WrestIeCringe Trish Stratus could do an autograph signing in Britt Baker's hometown and draw more people.

The former AEW Women's Champion was criticized by wrestling veteran Konnan

While Britt Baker has had a notable run in AEW so far, her current appearances are apparently criticism-worthy, according to Konnan.

The Doctor has lately been featured supporting Jamie Hayter in the latter's first title reign. However, fans have pointed out that Baker is seemingly still stealing the spotlight, in a negative manner. Konnan seems to share the same belief, judging by his comments about a relevant Dynamite segment on an episode of Keepin' it 100.

"They always do this, I don't know why they do this. So backstage Tony Schiavone interviewed Saraya. Did she get a word out of her mouth before Britt Baker walked up? (...) Basically they just let her bury everybody and do all the talking and stuff, so whatever, this did nothing. Poor Saraya didn't even get a word and got punked, basically." (32:23 - 32:49)

It remains to be seen if Britt Baker will respond to these criticisms over the next few weeks.

