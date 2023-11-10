"Love you and so proud of you," "He looks perfect!!" - AEW stars react to Carmella and Corey Graves announcing the arrival of their baby boy

AEW stars sent heartfelt wishes to WWE's Carmella and Corey Graves, who recently announced the arrival of their baby boy on November 8, 2023, through social media.

The former WWE Women's Champion, who has been absent from the WWE's shows since March, and SmackDown commentator shared details about their newborn baby boy named Dimitri Paul Polinsky. The couple wrote the baby is 21 inches long and weighs 8 lbs at birth. The Princess of Staten Island underwent 60-hour labor during the birth but chose not to provide any further details at the time.

"Dimitri Paul Polinsky 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches …well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day)," Carmella

The post received an outpour of comments from fans and the wrestling fraternity, congratulating the couple for the big moment and wishing them the best.

Here are some of the reactions from AEW names.

Reactions to Graves and Mella's announcement.

Carmella opened up about her miscarriages last year

A few months ago, the 36-year-old WWE Superstar shared her experience after going through two miscarriages last year, the first one in September 2022, and the second miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy the next month.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Mella said she was devastated and felt isolated after her miscarriages.

“It was really important for me to share my story. When I had the first miscarriage, we dealt with it privately. I think only we knew, my parents and my sister, and that was it.” She continued, “I just felt like that’s what you do. People don’t talk about miscarriage, people don’t talk about the loss of their child. I didn’t know anyone that had a miscarriage. So, when it happened again, I thought well this is…it was the most isolating experience, I felt so alone, it was devastating," Carmella said [H/T Fightful]

Carmella participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February 2023 to determine the challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Asuka won the match by tapping out the Princess of Staten Island.

