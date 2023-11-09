Did Carmella face a major challenge during childbirth? Know how much time she spent in labor

Carmella is one of the WWE stars who recently announced that she gave birth. She has been open about her pregnancy journey and the ups and downs she experienced. One of the downs she experienced was the day of her actual birth, where she shared it took more than two days for her baby boy to come out.

Due to her pregnancy, Carmella took a hiatus from WWE in March of this year. On November 8, 2023, she and fellow superstar Corey Graves welcomed a baby boy named Dimitri Paul Polinsky. However, the couple had to wait a while before seeing their new child.

Carmella endured prolonged labor, as it took more than 20 hours for her to deliver her baby. On Instagram, she shared that Dimitri was 8 pounds and 21 inches, and her labor took 60 hours, but it was all worth it.

Dimitri is Carmella and Corey's first child together. Graves already had three children from a past relationship: a son and two daughters.

What pregnancy journey did Carmella have?

The WWE couple with their children.

The WWE star previously shared that she experienced a miscarriage in September 2022. Unfortunately, she endured an ectopic pregnancy the following month, which resulted in another miscarriage.

In May 2023, while on the Tamron Hall Show, she revealed that it was necessary to share her story since she felt isolated and alone and wanted other women who experienced the same thing to know that they weren't alone:

“It was really important for me to share my story. When I had the first miscarriage, we dealt with it privately. I think only we knew, my parents and my sister, and that was it.” She continued, “I just felt like that’s what you do. People don’t talk about miscarriage, people don’t talk about the loss of their child. I didn’t know anyone that had a miscarriage. So, when it happened again, I thought well this is…it was the most isolating experience, I felt so alone, it was devastating." [H/T Fightful]

Which female star is expected to give birth this year as well?

Another recent WWE star on hiatus is Alexa Bliss, who is expected to welcome her first child with Ryan Cabrera in December this year. The couple is going to welcome a baby girl.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to congratulate Carmella and Corey Graves on this fantastic news.

