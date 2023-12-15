"Love Tony punching the air" - Fans react to rumors of AEW's TV deal potentially not being renewed by WBD 

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has enjoyed unprecedented success since its establishment in January 2019. Backed by strong funding, the Jacksonville-based company became the second-largest professional wrestling promotion in a short time.

One of the prime reasons for its success is the television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that the AEW signed shortly after it was conceived. The widespread coverage of WBD allowed Tony Khan's promotion to develop a huge fan following and contributed to its growth.

However, things have not been going smoothly for AEW as the company has recently experienced a massive dip in the viewership of its weekly shows, especially Collision. Fans have also criticized the promotion for its creative direction and excessive dependence on wrestling veterans.

All Elite Wrestling currently produces three weekly shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, with Dynamite airing on TBS and the other two on TNT. However, as per the latest reports from Haus of Wrestling, the Jacksonville-based company is in danger of not getting its deal with WBD renewed for TNT or TBS.

Wrestling fans were unhappy with the report; many believed the company brought it upon itself due to poor programming.

Here are the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer makes a bold claim about the AEW President Tony Khan

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, WWE Legend Bully Ray shared his take on the AEW's ongoing issues of backstage conflicts, low viewership, and poor attendance. The Hall of Famer said Tony Khan is inexperienced in booking wrestling shows and is just a matchmaker, learning on the job:

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a matchmaker. There's a huge difference," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The veteran talked about the management of ECW's locker room and how it functioned well despite having volatile personalities:

"I only bring ECW up when I absolutely need to. You are talking about volatile personalities in that locker room. Guys that would — I can't even put into words how they would rip your throat out — that got along so well. Why? Because we respected our boss and our boss's vision. And if there was ever a problem in that locker room, the boys would police themselves. And if the boys didn't police themselves, Paul [Heyman] would step in and squash it immediately," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

All Elite Wrestling could face a $34 million loss this year. Read the full report here.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.