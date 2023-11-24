Photo: CJ Perry spotted with released WWE Superstar

Despite being released from WWE, CJ Perry hasn't allowed this to affect her longtime friendships. Recently, the star was spotted with another name who was cut from the promotion not too long ago.

Perry was one of the stars the Stamford-based promotion let go of in June 2021, which the promotion claimed was due to "budget cuts." Sadly, the promotion ended up releasing another handful of stars this year, which included Aliyah.

CJ Perry recently took to her Instagram Story to share a brief clip of Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) and wished the former WWE star a happy birthday and happy Thanksgiving.

"#HAPPYBIRTHDAY @ALIYAHWWE & #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING," Perry posted.

CJ Perry seemingly spent the day with Aliyah.

Aliyah isn't the only star from the Stamford-based promotion with whom Perry has been hanging out. Additionally, CJ Perry was also recently spotted with Liv Morgan, who took to her own social media to share a brief clip of the two at a supermarket together.

CJ Perry was one of the wrestlers who reacted to Aliyah's WWE release

While she wasn't the only one released from the promotion this year, Aliyah was cut without making a single appearance on television this year. In another Instagram Story post at the time, CJ Perry posted a heartfelt dedication to Aliyah, who seemingly helped her through training when she became a wrestler.

"I love you so much. Thank you for everthing you gave and training with me so much," Perry posted.

CJ Perry shared a heartfelt message to the star upon her release.

Since the two ended up spending Aliyah's birthday and Thanksgiving together, their friendship has clearly only been strengthened over the past few months. Since the two are getting closer, could there be a window for CJ Perry to bring her friend into AEW? Only time will tell.