Liv Morgan spotted hanging out with popular AEW star

Liv Morgan has been spotted hanging out with a popular AEW star ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Morgan has been out of action since the July 17 edition of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green during the show. Deville would then go down with a torn ACL shortly after winning the titles and Piper Niven declared herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, made her AEW debut at All Out 2023 in Chicago in September. Her husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was not happy to see his wife and avoided her after she showed up following his victory over Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out.

Liv Morgan took to her Instagram story today to share a video with CJ Perry at a supermarket. Morgan noted that Perry hadn't been to a supermarket in over a decade and you can watch the video by clicking here.

Morgan shared a new video with Perry on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley claims Liv Morgan has refused to join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed that her former Liv 4 Brutality tag teammate has turned down several offers to join The Judgment Day faction.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Ripley claimed that she has invited Morgan to join the group a couple of times but has been turned down. The Eradicator added that Morgan likely turned down the offer out of stubbornness.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

You can check out the video below:

Morgan is a very popular superstar who has been missed by many fans during her hiatus. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 29-year-old when she makes her eventual return to the promotion.

