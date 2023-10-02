"WE MISS YOU," "We can't wait for you to come back!" - Fans push for injured WWE Superstar's imminent return

The WWE Universe is anxiously awaiting the return of a former champion.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after, and Piper Niven declared herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner a few weeks later.

Morgan has been on hiatus from the company since July while filming The Kill Room. The movie was released on September 29 and stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. She recently disclosed that she is also dealing with an injury as well.

WWE shared a video of Morgan describing her experience as an actress, and USA Network's official X account reacted by claiming that it was only the beginning for the former SmackDown Women's Champion in Hollywood. Liv responded to the post by noting that she could not wait to come home to WWE.

The wrestling world reacted to Liv Morgan's message and universally agreed that they miss seeing the 29-year-old on RAW every week.

Wrestling fans miss Liv Morgan on RAW.

Liv Morgan on working on projects outside of WWE

The former SmaackDown Women's Champion recently commented on working as an actress in The Kill Room and admitted that she is hopeful for more opportunities in film.

WWE's official X account shared a video of Morgan on the movie set, and the former champion revealed that she was grateful for the experience. Morgan noted that she used many skills she learned as a superstar while filming, and she hopes to get the chance to work on more films in the future.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól [Paone] for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:04 - 00:46]

Morgan became a very popular superstar after she won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to become champion last year.

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Morgan when she returns to television and if she will remain in the tag team division on RAW moving forward.

