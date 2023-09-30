"I hope to do so many more" - Absent superstar opens up about working on projects outside of WWE

An absent WWE Superstar has opened up about their projects outside of the company.

Liv Morgan has not competed in a match since the July 17th edition of SmackDown. She and Raquel Rodriguez defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the blue brand. The challengers won the match but didn't get to enjoy their title reign for long as Sonya Deville went down with a torn ACL.

WWE shared a new video today of Liv Morgan on set for The Kill Room. The film was released today in theaters and also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. In the video, Morgan admits that she really enjoyed working on the project and is hopeful that she gets the chance to perform in more films moving forward.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:04 - 00:46]

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan sends message to fans during WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan recently sent a message to the WWE Universe during her hiatus from the company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently disclosed that she misses her fans in a video on her Instagram story. The 29-year-old noted that she misses her fans and loves them as seen in the video below.

"Hello, I hope that everyone has had a great day. I just wanted to check in. Miss you guys. I love you guys," she said.

Expand Tweet

Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022 after winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. She cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night and had an impressive reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. Only time will tell if Morgan returns to the tag team division, or decides to go after a singles title once again when she makes her return down the line.

Have you missed Liv Morgan on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.