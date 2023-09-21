Liv Morgan sends a message during WWE hiatus [Video]

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently shared a message with fans while being away from the ring.

The 29-year-old has been out of in-ring action since the July 17th episode of Monday Night RAW. Her last bout on the Red brand show was when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship next to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

According to the reports, the former tag team champion went for a follow-up on her left arm injury in Birmingham, Alabama, and also received a timetable for a much-awaited in-ring return. Ahead of a potential return to the company, Morgan shared a message with the fans on her Instagram story and sent lots of love to them:

"Hello, I hope that everyone has had a great day. I just wanted to check in. Miss you guys. I love you guys," she said.

Check out the tweet of Liv Morgan's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star sent a message to Liv Morgan

Morgan's close friend, CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) shared a heartfelt message with her.

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion two years ago, Perry joined All Elite Wrestling. Morgan and the AEW star are pretty close in real life and share occasional photos on social media.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was also staying with CJ Perry when she had some business to take care of in Los Angeles. The former WWE star responded to Morgan's Instagram story:

"Oh my gosh love you so much! Wish I was there with you right now! Love you," CJ Perry wrote.

The wrestling fans are excited to the 29-year-old WWE star back in the ring. Only time will tell how long will Morgan would be away from the ring.

Do you think Liv Morgan will return at WWE's upcoming PLE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star