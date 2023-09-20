Liv Morgan staying with AEW star during WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan has been staying with an AEW star during her WWE hiatus.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on hiatus since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW. It was the duo's first title defense after capturing the titles from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley played a factor in Rodriguez and Morgan losing the titles. The Eradicator attacked the champions backstage and left them in a weakened state for their title defense. Ripley went on to successfully defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback and once again in the main event of the September 11th edition of RAW.

Liv Morgan took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she has been staying with AEW star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, while taking care of some business in Los Angeles. CJ Perry made her debut in All Elite Wrestling after Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out on September 3rd.

Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company.

Liv Morgan sends message to Raquel Rodriguez following WWE Payback

Liv Morgan sent a message to Raquel Rodriguez after her tag team partner paid tribute to her at Payback.

Raquel Rodriguez battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Payback earlier this month in Pittsburgh. The challenger appeared to have the match in control when The Judgment Days Dominik Mysterio interfered. Ripley capitalized on the distraction and was able to escape the premium live event as the reigning Women's World Champion.

Rodriguez paid tribute to Morgan during her title match at Payback. She had the word "Liv" written on her wrist tape, and Morgan reacted on social media. Morgan uploaded a photo of Rodriguez's wrist tape on Instagram with the caption "my girl," as seen in the post below.

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for the 29-year-old when she returns to action down the line.

Do you miss Liv Morgan on WWE television? Would you like to see her reunite with Raquel Rodriguez or become a singles star once again when she returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.