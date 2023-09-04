Liv Morgan sends a two-word message to former champion after wholesome tribute at WWE Payback

Liv Morgan took to social media to send a two-word message to her tag team partner and former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

At WWE Payback 2023, Rodriguez unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio's interference during the match's closing moments led to another dominant win for The Eradicator.

With Liv Morgan currently sidelined with an injury, her tag team partner, Rodriguez, made sure to pay tribute to her. The 32-year-old star had Morgan's name written on her wrist tape.

In reaction to the wholesome gesture, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a two-word message on Instagram.

"My girl," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story:

During Liv Morgan's last appearance on WWE television, she was brutally assaulted by Ripley. This transpired shortly after Morgan and Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Corey Graves claimed that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were unlucky with their title reign

Corey Graves previously spoke about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During an episode of the After the Bell podcast, Graves stated that Morgan and Rodriguez were going to redefine the women's tag team division, but things didn't go according to plan.

"We talked about it a lot, we talked about it to Liv and Raquel. We thought Liv and Raquel were gonna redefine the generation or the division, I should say. They tried. Luck didn't fall in their favor. Maybe Chelsea and Sonya are the duo that elevate the titles and make them a valuable addition to Monday Night RAW or SmackDown or wherever they choose to defend them."

Once Morgan gets the green light to return to in-ring action, it would be interesting to see if she reunites with Raquel Rodriguez or returns to singles competition.

Are you excited to see Morgan return? Sound off in the comments section below.