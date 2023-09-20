"Love you" - Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan

Former Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently got a touching message from her close friend, former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry).

Perry left the Stamford-based promotion two years ago, but she's still a part of the wrestling world. She keeps up with the product and has several friends in the company. She is pretty close with Liv Morgan and occasionally shares pictures with her on social media.

Earlier this month, CJ Perry debuted in All Elite Wrestling after Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out. Recently, on Instagram, she replied to a story posted by Liv Morgan, thanking her for letting her stay at her house in LA while she was taking care of some business.

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry responded to Morgan with a heartfelt message on her Instagram.

"Oh my gosh love you so much! Wish I was there with you right now! Love you," CJ Perry wrote.

Check out CJ Perry's Instagram story's screenshot below:

CJ Perry's latest Instagram Story

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry shared a controversial storyline in WWE in 2019, where Morgan revealed herself as her ex-lover.

AEW President Tony Khan comments on former WWE Superstar CJ Perry's debut

Following CJ Perry's debut at All Out, AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts.

During the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Lana's status with the promotion, where he revealed that she had not signed a lengthy contract.

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

Expand Tweet

Following Perry's debut, she was also asked about her relationship status with her husband in a backstage interview.

Were you surprised to see Lana debut at All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.