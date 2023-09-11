Former WWE champion provides an update after injury

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared her routine during her current hiatus while interacting with her Instagram followers.

Chelsea Green and Deville became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in July this year. Unfortunately, Deville had to relinquish her title few weeks later, as she suffered an ACL injury during a match on SmackDown. She has since been out of action.

Deville recently had a Q&A session on her Instagram page. One of the fans asked, “What do you do when you don’t have rehab?”. She gave a detailed answer, about how challenging it was to get used to the new schedule, as this was her first major injury in a long time.

“So life obviously is a lot different now than the past 8.5 years have been. So it’s been an adjustment figuring out how to allocate my time and energy, so I don’t go stir crazy but also have amazing present quality time with my family."

She also talked about her activities throughout the day and time she spent with her family.

"So a day in the life is Rehab. Errands pertaining to our flip house. More rehab at home or upper body workout. Then the evenings are running around doing all the mom things w the kids and Toni. Coloring, reading, podcasts have been a big part as well,” Deville shared on her Instagram story.

It will be interesting to see what the expected date for her potential return would be in 2024.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville busy with house flipping during her hiatus

During rehabilitation, Deville has been able to keep herself occupied. She has been flipping houses as of late. The former tag team champion recently shared a post conveying the same.

Deville's WWE return will have to wait as ACL injuries take several months to heal. It will be interesting to see if she is able to reclaim the gold following her return next year.

