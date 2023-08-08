Current WWE champion confirms heartbreaking injury and details of surgery; gets emotional addressing losing the title

Another current WWE champion is now injured and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. The star had just won a major title a few weeks ago and expressed how heartbreaking it was before addressing her future.

As reported by TMZ earlier today, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville is injured and will be out long-term. An ACL injury takes at least six to nine months to heal, so it's unlikely that she will be around for the rest of the year.

She talked about the details of her injury in a video.

"I have torn my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca and Charlotte. Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow." (00:17 - 00:30)

Deville thanked the fans and everyone else who had sent their best wishes and said it meant a lot. She then addressed how she had worked her whole career to get her hands on a championship and was devastated to be losing it so soon after winning her first-ever WWE title. She got a little emotional talking about it.

"I've been working the last 8+ years in the WWE and in my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the women's tag team titles with Chelsea. And we've been champs for 20-something days. It's super bitter to say that it's come to an end due to an injury. Especially since it's my first injury." (00:44 - 1:11)

She was upset with the timing of the injury but understood that no injury was ever well-timed. She promised she'd be back as soon as she could.

We at Sportskeeda wish Sonya Deville a swift recovery.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here