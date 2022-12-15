"Main event for Revolution" - Wrestling world anticipates 4-time WWE Champion challenging MJF in a blockbuster title match

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson made a comeback on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and confronted MJF, who had just defeated Ricky Starks in a world title match. However, fans have already predicted The Devil's next opponent for the Revolution event.
Fans were treated to a heel turn by William Regal at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022, where he helped MJF capture the AEW World Championship. Regal's departure from the company was made public in the following weeks, which led to Friedman attacking Regal and Bryan rushing to the aid of his mentor.
On this week's Dynamite, MJF made his way up the ramp after the world title match, but the former WWE Superstar interrupted him. Danielson pursued MJF as he swiftly made his exit through the crowd. He stared and pointed from the ring as Friedman raised his championship in the audience to end the night.
As a result, there was a Twitter frenzy among fans who wanted to see MJF vs. Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2023.
The former WWE Champion won't be wrestling full-time when his AEW contract expires
Bryan Danielson has talked about his AEW contract expiring and the possibility that he won't continue to wrestle full-time in the future.
During One Fall with Ron Funches, the former WWE Champion disclosed that he has no intention of continuing to compete full-time after his current deal.
“That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?” - Bryan Danielson said.
Bryan last wrestled for the ROH World Championship at Full Gear. It appears that MJF vs. Bryan Danielson will likely happen for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2023.
