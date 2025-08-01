Major AEW faction sets its sight upon the World Trios Championship

The AEW World Trios Championship is currently held by Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. The three powerhouses are collectively known as The Opps. They are one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling, and dethroning them won't be child's play. On this week's episode of Collision, AEW star Rush answered Max Caster's open challenge. The Best Wrestler Alive surprisingly managed to last five minutes in the ring against the Mexican star. However, Rush's La Facción Ingobernable (LFI) brothers soon arrived and brutally attacked the former Acclaimed member. Thankfully, this segment didn't get too ugly because JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) and AR Fox showed up and clashed with Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralístico. Interestingly, Rush later stated that his faction is hell-bent on winning the AEW World Trios Titles. &quot;I don't care about any person because LFI is number one, and we are focused on the trios titles. Because remember, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns!&quot; said Rush. Rush and LFI holding gold in All Elite Wrestling is long overdue. The trio is immensely talented, and it's certainly time for Tony Khan to make them champions. LFI's The Beast Mortos is currently in a relationship with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone A few weeks back, it was confirmed that TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is dating The Beast Mortos. The two wrestlers are immensely talented and have already become internet darlings. Yesterday, the LFI member posted a picture of himself with his girlfriend on Instagram. In its caption, he wrote &quot;Mi regalo de dios,&quot; which roughly translates to &quot;my gift from god.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Beast Mortos is a former AAA Latin American Champion and a former AAA World Trios Champion. He joined La Facción Ingobernable in September 2024. Hopefully, he will win gold in the company soon.