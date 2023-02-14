Major AEW mishap has fans concerned for Jungle Boy's life

AEW has been making quite a few fumbles as of late, but their recent blunder nearly gave many fans across the world a simultaneous heart attack. To promote Jungle Boy's upcoming bout, the official Instagram account used a black-and-white image of the star, sending fans into a frenzy.

Jungle Boy is a promising rising star on the AEW roster and has already won the world tag team championships during his tenure with the promotion. Notably, Jack Perry (his real name) is related to the late actor, Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019.

After seeing the black-and-white image, many fans wrongfully assumed that the 25-year-old had met an untimely end. Since then, AEW has removed the original post and added a series of color images instead.

"they have to think better about what they post because i fully thought jungle boy had died when i saw this" - @annademarco tweeted.

Jungle Boy is now officially a solo act after he parted ways with Hook a few weeks ago. The star is currently feuding with Brian Cage but has made it clear that he wants singles gold in the promotion.

Jim Cornette hasn't been impressed with AEW for putting Jungle Boy up against Brian Cage

While everyone loves a true underdog story, Jim Cornette doesn't believe that Tony Khan has managed to get the most out of the "David and Goliath" storyline that Brian Cage and Jungle Boy should naturally have.

Speaking on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager slammed the initial bout between the two for not having a more traditional style.

"This was two Indie guys doing an Indie match with no leader, and Brian Cage trying to do 10,000 moves whether he can do ‘em or not. Finally, in the finish, I know they want to get Jungle Boy over but the finishes are so flat… Who’s putting this s**t together?" [From 02:02:16 onward]

It remains to be seen if their feud will ultimately result in a memorable storyline, or if the two will simply use each other to propel their careers ahead and never fully resolve their dispute.

