  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major AEW name reacts to Charlotte Flair's title win at SummerSlam

Major AEW name reacts to Charlotte Flair's title win at SummerSlam

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:31 GMT
Charlotte Flair (Image credit: WWE.com &amp; AEW
Charlotte Flair (Image credit: WWE.com & AEW's website)

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Tag Team Championship with her partner Alexa Bliss on SummerSlam Night One. It was a memorable moment for The Queen, as she became a champion for the first time since 2023 in WWE. On this massive occasion, a major AEW name reacted to the former Women's Champion's victory.

Ad

Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently shared his remarks on the monumental triumph of The Queen. Following SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to celebrate her title win alongside Alexa Bliss. She posted a heartfelt message to fans, accompanied by photos from the memorable weekend during The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The former WWE Champion posted his comment under this post, expressing his pride over his daughter. The WWE legend's words reflected a sentiment of joy and pleasure at witnessing a family member achieve such success. With a heartwarming tone, Ric Flair wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Amazing!! So Proud!! 💪🏻"

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Check out Ric Flair's comment below:

Ric Flair&#039;s comment [Images via Charlotte&#039;s Instagram]
Ric Flair's comment [Images via Charlotte's Instagram]

SummerSlam was a major milestone in Charlotte Flair's career. It marks her second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE. Ric Flair often expresses his views on The Queen's storylines and success through his social media posts, and this was another major opportunity for him to praise his daughter over her triumph.

Ad

Ric Flair praised Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's SummerSlam match

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss put on an amazing battle against The Judgment Day to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. The WWE Universe heavily praised the chemistry between the two ladies all over the internet. Amid the buzz, Ric Flair also gave his views on this clash at SummerSlam.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer congratulated both Bliss and Flair over the title win in the caption. He posted the victory celebration picture of the two ladies from the match, calling it incredible.

Ad
"Congratulations To The Ladies @charlottewwe And @alexa_bliss_wwe_! You Are Now The World Tag Team Champions! Incredible Match! WOOOOO!," he said.

Check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below:

Flair and Bliss’ reign as Women’s Tag Team Champions has started on a high note. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the two stars from here on in WWE.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications