Major AEW name reacts to Charlotte Flair's title win at SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Tag Team Championship with her partner Alexa Bliss on SummerSlam Night One. It was a memorable moment for The Queen, as she became a champion for the first time since 2023 in WWE. On this massive occasion, a major AEW name reacted to the former Women's Champion's victory.Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently shared his remarks on the monumental triumph of The Queen. Following SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to celebrate her title win alongside Alexa Bliss. She posted a heartfelt message to fans, accompanied by photos from the memorable weekend during The Biggest Party of the Summer.The former WWE Champion posted his comment under this post, expressing his pride over his daughter. The WWE legend's words reflected a sentiment of joy and pleasure at witnessing a family member achieve such success. With a heartwarming tone, Ric Flair wrote:&quot;Amazing!! So Proud!! 💪🏻&quot;Check out Ric Flair's comment below:Ric Flair's comment [Images via Charlotte's Instagram]SummerSlam was a major milestone in Charlotte Flair's career. It marks her second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE. Ric Flair often expresses his views on The Queen's storylines and success through his social media posts, and this was another major opportunity for him to praise his daughter over her triumph.Ric Flair praised Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's SummerSlam matchCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss put on an amazing battle against The Judgment Day to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. The WWE Universe heavily praised the chemistry between the two ladies all over the internet. Amid the buzz, Ric Flair also gave his views on this clash at SummerSlam.Taking to Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer congratulated both Bliss and Flair over the title win in the caption. He posted the victory celebration picture of the two ladies from the match, calling it incredible.&quot;Congratulations To The Ladies @charlottewwe And @alexa_bliss_wwe_! You Are Now The World Tag Team Champions! Incredible Match! WOOOOO!,&quot; he said.Check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFlair and Bliss’ reign as Women’s Tag Team Champions has started on a high note. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the two stars from here on in WWE.