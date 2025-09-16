Major AEW name reveals Hulk Hogan was his true friend

Late Hulk Hogan remains one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, with a legacy that continues to shape the industry even today. Beyond his impact inside the ring, Hogan’s personal bonds carried just as much weight, as a major AEW star recently revealed that Hogan was one of his true friends he had in life.AEW name Ric Flair recently shared some heartfelt words about his bond with The Hulkster. He reacted to a past interview of the latter where he talked about an incident where he flew to Atlanta to see Flair during his surgery. In the interview, Hogan appreciated the zeal of The Nature Boy, who survived even when there was a 5% chance of making it out of that surgery. Taking to X, Ric Flair quoted this post by revealing that Hogan was one of his truest friends in life. He added that The Hulkster was always there for him during his toughest times while validating the story Hogan shared during the interview. In a heartwarming tone, The Nature Boy wrote:&quot;Flew Up To Visit Me In The Hospital As Soon As He Found Out About My Surgery. He Was Always There For Me! One Of My TRUE Friends!&quot;Check out the X post below:Ronda Rousey revealed a piece of advice Hulk Hogan gave her back in the dayRonda Rousey recently talked about Hulk Hogan's legacy in the world of pro-wrestling. She revealed that during her time as an active wrestler, The Hulkster gave her a piece of advice that she rejected during that time.Speaking on The Lapsed Fan Podcast, Rousey revealed that Hogan told her to prioritize her body and well-being over the business. She said that The Hulkster may have been advising her to depend less on physicality and focus more on giving entertainment.&quot;One word of advice that he gave me,&quot; Rousey said, &quot;was 'Keep your boots on the ground, kid.' He was basically telling me don't go out there and do a bunch of crazy s*** because you need to preserve your body. I think he was more of [the type to ask] 'How do I tell a story by doing as little, physically, as possible?' I respect that very much but I'm also not that person. I want to do the cool, athletic s*** because I'm an athlete.&quot; (H/T WrestlingInc)Moreover, Rousey appreciated Hulk Hogan's advice, but she wanted to carve out her own path in the world of pro-wrestling.