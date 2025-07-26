Major AEW name seemingly mocks Hulk Hogan’s death

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. His time in WWE and WCW was legendary, and he had millions of fans worldwide. Throughout his career, he has held the WWF/WWE Championship six times and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times.Fans, wrestlers, and legends from all corners of the planet have paid tribute to The Real American. However, many blatantly mocked his death. Even though Hogan is one of the most recognizable faces in professional wrestling history, his off-screen actions made him controversial. Only a handful of AEW stars acknowledged the legend's passing. Interestingly, AEW producer Chris Hero seemingly made fun of his death on X.&quot;Ahh. It’s not hot.&quot; he wrote.The former Kassius Ohno joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023. He was once signed to WWE, but he didn't hold any titles there. Nevertheless, he is an independent wrestling icon and has held the ROH World Tag Team Championship twice with AEW star Claudio Castagnoli.Vince McMahon pays a touching tribute to Hulk HoganVince McMahon and Hulk Hogan were close friends. They had known each other for decades, and their careers are intertwined. Once upon a time, The Hulkster was McMahon's golden boy.After Hogan's passing, the former WWE CEO took to X (fka Twitter) to pay a touching tribute to his friend:&quot;The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled — and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved,&quot; wrote McMahon.It's safe to say that there will probably never be another Hogan. His legacy is simply too vast to ignore.