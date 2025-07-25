Ex-WWE writer recalls Vince McMahon's stern behavior with injured wrestlers: "The boys knew it" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed how Vince McMahon managed superstar injuries. The 78-year-old was the former chairman and CEO of WWE.
WWE has been struck by superstars getting hurt over the last few months. Over a dozen top names, including Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Kevin Owens, Zoey Stark, Bianca Belair, and others, have been sidelined due to injuries.
This week on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer revealed that Vince McMahon was strict about in-ring safety. If a wrestler got injured doing unnecessary, risky moves, Mr. McMahon would take it personally. This could even lead to their push being delayed or canceled altogether. Russo noted that after Vince moved out, stars got a free hand from the current creative team.
"Again, bro, I'm gonna go back to Vince McMahon because that would not be happening on his watch. If you did something stupid in that ring that you didn't need to do, and you hurt yourself and you were out of action, and now Vince couldn't use you, you were going to have heat with Vince, and that was going to affect you. And the boys knew it. Once you take Vince out of the equation, they've pretty much been doing whatever they want to do." [From 5:10 onwards]
Triple H has said on several occasions that WWE tries its best to prevent such injuries, but sometimes things are out of its control. It will be interesting to see if some of these recent issues force the management to push a more grounded style.
While using the quotes from this article, embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
