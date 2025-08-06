Major AEW Name Sends Emotional Message After Attending Hulk Hogan's Funeral; Confirms Vince McMahon's Presence

A major AEW name has sent out an emotional message after attending the funeral of the late great Hulk Hogan. While doing so, he also confirmed the presence of Vince McMahon.Hogan had a lot of memorable rivals with whom he had great matches over the years. However, one name stands out very prominently, and that is none other than Ric Flair. Flair and Hogan had many matches and since Hulk’s passing, Flair has sent out many messages on social media mourning the loss of one of his greatest opponents.He once again took to X after attending Hogan’s funeral and sent out an emotional message. He also revealed that Vince McMahon was present there.Flair wrote:“Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @HulkHogan.”Michael Cole pays tribute to Hulk HoganHulk Hogan had an incredible impact on many people and one of them is WWE commentator Michael Cole. Cole had some very emotional words to say about the late star at SummerSlam.He said:“Ladies and gentlemen, we pause tonight to remember that last week, the world lost an icon in sports entertainment. If not for this man, I guarantee you there won't be 53,161 WWE fans in MetLife Stadium tonight. I guarantee that I wouldn't be sitting at this desk for the past 28 years if it wasn't for Terry Bolea, The Immortal Hulk Hogan. Hogan was larger than life, sports entertainment personified. The greatest performer in our history.”It is clear to see just how much of an impact the Hulkster had on people in general. His void will be a big one that no wrestler can fill and fans will also double down that fact.