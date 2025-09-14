Major AEW name suddenly drops huge Gunther reference on Collision

A top name in AEW made headlines by referencing WWE superstar Gunther on Collision last night.This week's Collision took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and featured some fantastic matches as the Jacksonville-based promotion builds up to All Out 2025. One of the matches on the card was Kazuchika Okada defending his Unified title against Michael Oku. During the bout, Okada's manager and faction leader, Don Callis, joined the commentary team and called the action. The match didn't last long as the Rainmaker retained his title by hitting his finisher for the pin after some minor back and forth. However, it was Callis who caught attention online by making an intriguing reference to WWE star Gunther during commentary.As the match rolled on, Callis referred to Okada as the 'Ultimate Ring General'. The term Ring General is associated with Gunther as part of his gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion. A fan later pointed out the reference on X and mentioned Don Callis.Don Callis brutally trolled absent AEW star Swerve StricklandSwerve Strickland has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since Forbidden Door 2025, where the realest unsuccessfully challenged for Kazuchika Okada's Unified title. During his time away, Strickland finally had surgery on his torn Meniscus, an injury he had suffered back in 2019. Recently, the Mogul posted a photo on X with him holding the AEW World Championship. The post garnered a response from Don Callis, who took jabs at Strickland with a mocking response. &quot;DO YOU HAVE ANY HOSPITAL PHOTOS??&quot; asked Callis.The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallisLINKDO YOU HAVE ANY HOSPITAL PHOTOS??Meanwhile, there is no confirmed timeline on when Swerve Strickland will return to Tony Khan's promotion, with reports indicating it might occur in early 2026. It remains to be seen if The Realest will resume his fight with Don Callis and Okada upon his return to All Elite Wrestling.