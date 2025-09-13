Don Callis brutally mocks former WWE champion’s injury

The Don Callis Family is currently at its strongest. Led and managed by Callis, this faction, apart from him, consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kazuchika Okada, Josh Alexander, and more. Former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland is currently out of action due to an injury. He tore his meniscus back in 2019, but he finally underwent surgery last month. The New Flavor has been recovering well, and hopefully, he will make a comeback within a few months. Swerve Strickland's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place at Forbidden Door 2025, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. After this bout's conclusion, The Rainmaker brutally attacked the former WWE star, targeting his knee. Okada gave Strickland a storyline injury, but in reality, the latter was going to take some time off anyway due to surgery. Nevertheless, this way a good way of writing the former AEW World Champion off. A few hours ago, Strickland posted a picture of himself on X from the time he was the AEW World Champion. Okada's manager and The Don Callis Family's leader, Don Callis, responded to this image by mocking his storyline injury. &quot;DO YOU HAVE ANY HOSPITAL PHOTOS??&quot; asked Callis. The New Flavor is certainly not done with Kazuchika Okada and his faction. He is expected to exact revenge on them whenever he returns. Don Callis called Kenny Omega overrated Callis is quite active on Twitter. Just like his on-screen persona, he is brash and unapologetic on the platform. Recently, he compared his former client, Kenny Omega, to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The 61-year-old said that both Rodgers and Omega are overrated, and everyone hates them. &quot;KENNY OMEGA IS THE AARON ROGERS OF WRESTLING: OVERRATED AND EVERYONE HATES HIM,&quot; said Callis. Kenny Omega will reportedly miss All Out 2025. Hopefully, he will hold the AEW World Championship again someday.