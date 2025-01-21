Major AEW promo features controversial star

One of AEW's top stars made headlines recently after a concerning report emerged regarding her status in the company. However, the talent in question—Britt Baker—has been featured in a social media post shared by the Jacksonville-based company.

Baker has been held in high regard for her contributions to All Elite Wrestling as one of the promotion's foundational female talents. However, she has also been associated with a lot of controversy over her alleged backstage conduct, the most recent instance of which saw her get suspended by the company after a hostile confrontation between her, MJF, and the latter's partner Alicia Atout last year.

An earlier report claimed that The Doctor could be done with AEW. It noted her unpopularity in the women's locker room and Tony Khan's alleged frustrations with the former Women's World Champion, who was supposedly difficult to work with. However, a later update from Bryan Alvarez insisted that the aforementioned rumors have been "blown way out of proportion," implying that Baker may still be All Elite.

All Elite Wrestling's latest X/Twitter post may have conveyed a similar message. The promotion shared a video hyping its 2025 television programming, which featured several top names, including Britt Baker.

It remains to be seen when AEW fans may witness The DMD's return to the squared circle.

