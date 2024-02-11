Major AEW show not airing next week

AEW has just announced some important information regarding the scheduling of Collision's upcoming episode.

Tony Schiavone on the commentary team revealed that there will be no episode of the Saturday show happening next week. Instead, Collision will make its return two weeks from now, on February 24. This will be at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

This will be due to the highly-anticipated NBA All Star Weekend in Indianapolis being broadcast next week.

The matches are yet to be announced for the show. Fans should instead look forward to next week's edition of AEW Dynamite, where some blockbuster bouts have just been announced.

These include The Young Bucks' Dynamite in-ring return for the first time since November, Adam Copeland facing Daniel Garcia with a shot at the TNT Championship on the line, and former best friends Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue facing off in singles action.

There will also be a segment featuring the three men who will be facing off for the AEW World Championship, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Adam Page.

This now marks merely three weeks away from Revolution, and with several blockbuster matches being either officially announced or teased, there may be a good match card on our hands.

