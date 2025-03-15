Major AEW star brutally responds to claims that he CAN'T embarrass Drew McIntyre in the ring

A top AEW star had a blatant response to a fan on social media claiming he couldn't embarrass WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre. The star responded with an infamous clip of him and Drew without saying anything.

Ricochet has been playing his heel character on TV as well as social media through his tweets and banter with the fans online. The Future of Flight has been garnering a lot of heel heat with his tactics as well.

Recently, a fan asked for opinions on The Miz joining All Elite Wrestling. Ricochet responded claiming he would embarrass The Miz on the mic if it were to happen. A fan replied to his comment by posting a GIF of Drew McIntyre saying he would never be able to embarrass The Scottish Warrior.

However, Ricochet, being the cunning heel, responded with a clip of him slapping McIntyre in the middle of the ring during his time in WWE.

It will be interesting to see if Drew takes notice and responds to Ricochet online.

Drew McIntyre recently aired his frustration with his WrestleMania 41 direction

Drew McIntyre expressed his frustration regarding his booking recently. The Scottish Warrior is not in any World title match at WrestleMania 41, having lost the Royal Rumble and the men's Elimination Chamber matches.

During an interview with Adam's Apple, Drew claimed that he is unhappy but he will make something happen before 'Mania:

“[I’m] pi**ed off ‘cause I’m not in a world title match at WrestleMania. I know that in 2024, I had people talking about myself and CM Punk more than anybody. And I did 90 percent of that work. And good for Punk for being Punk, but it’s McIintyre that did the heavy lifting there. So I’m pi**ed off [about it]. I’m not in a world title match, but I’m gonna make something happen. And between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match."

Rumors suggest that Drew may have a match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell how their story progresses.

