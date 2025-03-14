Massive WWE star "pis*ed off" with his booking heading into WrestleMania 41; says he will "make something happen"

A top WWE Superstar is unhappy with his WrestleMania 41 role, judging by his latest comments. Drew McIntyre didn't mince his words while expressing frustration over not being in a title match at The Show of Shows this year.

Last year, The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. He lost the title mere minutes later following an attack by CM Punk and Damian Priest's cash-in.

This year, it seems McIntyre will take on Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, and many fans aren't happy with the same. The WWE Universe believes McIntyre should be getting a high-profile title match on the 'Mania card. He also believes that, as evidenced by his latest comments in an interview with Adam’s Apple.

“[I’m] pis*ed off ‘cause I’m not in a world title match at WrestleMania. I know that in 2024, I had people talking about myself and CM Punk more than anybody. And I did 90 percent of that work. And good for Punk for being Punk, but it’s Drew McIntyre that did the fu*king heavy lifting there. So I’m pis*ed off [about it]. I’m not in a world title match, but I’m gonna make something happen. And between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match. I’ll make sure there’s a story people have invested in. I’ll make sure the match is f**king awesome ‘cause I’m Drew McIntyre.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

WWE CCO Triple H heavily pushed Drew McIntyre last year

Drew McIntyre was one of the MVPs of the Stamford-based promotion last year. He was involved in a feud with CM Punk for almost the entirety of the year, and the duo fought at three back-to-back premium live events.

Ultimately, Punk defeated McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Bad Blood. With the win, he won the feud with a 2-1 lead. McIntyre received massive praise from fans throughout the feud for his excellent heel work.

