Major AEW star calls for Blackpool Combat Club member's signature move to be 'banned' in the ring

AEW star Chris Jericho has taken a dig at Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli. He claimed that the Swiss star's swing should be banned after Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view.

Jericho lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Castagnoli at the latest ROH show. The closing stages of the match saw The Ocho submit to the swing.

Taking to Instagram, he claimed that the swing was barbaric, as he was forced to tap out to save himself from permanent brain damage.

"The @claudiocsro Swing is inhumane and barbaric and should be BANNED! I defy ANY ONE OF YOU to not do what I did and tap out in the face of permanent brain damage! #TheOcho #FinalBattle @ringofhonor @aew" wrote Chris Jericho.

Jericho held the ROH World Championship for months. He won the title by beating Castagnoli and defended it on numerous occasions, including a Fatal Four-Way Match against Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara at Full Gear.

The Ocho also put his title on the line against former ROH Champions Colt Cabana, Dalton Castle, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Konnan was recently critical of Blackpool Combat Club star Claudio Castagnoli

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently criticized Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan tore into Castagnoli, although he admitted that the man is a great wrestler. Konnan said:

"Claudio has no charisma. They keep putting him over. I don't think he is a big star. He's a great wrestler, I just don't see him as a big star."

Castagnoli is now a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion and is only enjoying his second-ever world title reign in the professional wrestling industry. His Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta has also regained the ROH Pure Championship.

