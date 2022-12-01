Major AEW star calls out "detractors" for tarnishing Sasha Banks and CM Punk's reputations 

Dax Harwood recently spoke about CM Punk and mentioned that the two-time AEW World Champion has his "detractors".

Harwood claimed that much like Punk, his former WWE colleague, Sasha Banks is in the same boat. Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Harwood called out the "detractors" for tarnishing both Punk and Banks' reputations.

"CM Punk, God dang. The same thing as Sasha (Banks), a man who obviously has his detractors & sometimes the detractors… & not just in AEW, around the wrestling world & sometimes the detractors are louder than him & get their news out more than he does," said Dax Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]

Punk has been absent from AEW for months. His last appearance was at All Out, when he went on a verbal tirade, taking digs at The Elite during the media scrum.

Meanwhile, Banks walked out of WWE a few months ago, as she reportedly had a dispute with the company's creative team. In the process, The Boss and her long-term tag team partner, Naomi, were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

In the aftermath of The Elite's controversy with CM Punk, the Chicago-based superstar is yet to make his return to AEW programming.

However, at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were brought back to television. Upon their return, they challenged Death Triangle to a match for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan discussed The Elite taking digs at Punk during last week's Dynamite. He believes that the controversy between both parties isn't just a work. Konnan said:

"I don't know but it doesn't look like a work to me I think they're getting their last little digs in you know because they know it's gonna p*ss them off."

The Elite is currently involved in a Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle. It remains to be seen if they ever cross paths with CM Punk in AEW or if The Second City Saint is officially done with the company.

