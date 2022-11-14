Major AEW star claims he wants to meet WWE Superstar Liv Morgan in person

Former Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently shared a picture with AEW star Abadon. After seeing the picture, former FTW Champion Absolute Ricky Starks shared his interest in wanting to take a picture with the WWE Superstar.

Liv Morgan has been posing for many pictures with several non-WWE stars. Namely, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Minoru Suzuki, and now adding to that list is the scary Abadon.

The wrestling world was in awe after seeing the post and had their assumptions about why the WWE Superstar was posing with wrestlers from the rival promotion. A few asked Morgan if she managed to take photos with other AEW wrestlers like Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. as well.

One fan asked Morgan if she got a chance to take a picture with Absolute Ricky Starks, to which the former FTW Champion replied, stating that the photoshoot could take place next time.

"Next time" Ricky Starks tweeted

Ricky Starks is eyeing the AEW World Title

Two weeks ago on Rampage, the former FTW Champion made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He returned with just one goal in mind, and that was to hold the top title in the promotion.

Starks added himself to the AEW World Title eliminator tournament, which will determine the next number-one contender for the world title. The tournament commenced last week on Dynamite and will come to an end at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The main event of the pay-per-view is the match between MJF and Jon Moxley for the world title. Thus, Starks had a message for both wrestlers. He mentioned that even though Moxley goes above and beyond for the betterment of the promotion, he will soon get tired and lose all his energy and warned the champion that that's when he will strike.

He also had a warning for MJF.

"I'm walking into Full Gear Ricky Starks, I'm walking out as the new AEW number one contender for the AEW Championship [sic].... I can face MJF, the Devil himself, what happens when a generational talent meets an absolute one? I don't deal in if, and or maybes. I deal in definites and truth," Ricky Starks said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Ricky Starks will face The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer in the first round of the tournament on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Do you think Ricky Starks will walk out as the new number-one contender? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes