Returning AEW star sends MJF a warning on Rampage

Ricky Starks returned to AEW Rampage this week with a stern warning for MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The self-proclaimed Devil is set to challenge Mox for the world title at the Full Gear pay-per-view. During the pay-per-view, there will also be an Eliminator Tournament to determine the new number-one contender for the World Title.

Absolute Ricky Starks has added his name to the mix and sent a warning to Friedman and Moxley.

Ricky Starks has been away from television for a few weeks but is back with one goal in mind, holding the top title in AEW. He assured the fans that he would walk out of Full Gear as the new number-one contender.

The wrestlers that have already entered the tournament are Dante Martin and 'All Ego' Ethan Page. However, Ricky hardly spoke about his opponents and weighed his options for the title match.

He felt Moxley was putting in too much effort for the promotion, and eventually, he would get tired, and that is when Starks would rise and become the top star. His other option was MJF.

"I'm the guy that's going to make sure I hold this place up on my bare back... I'm walking into Full Gear Ricky Starks, I'm walking out as the new AEW number one contender for the AEW Championship [sic].... I can face MJF, the Devil himself, what happens when a generational talent meets an absolute one? I don't deal in if, and or maybes. I deal in definites and truth," Ricky Starks said. [0:12-1:19]

You can check out the full promo below:

AEW Full Gear is scheduled to take place on November 19th in MJF's hometown of Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

