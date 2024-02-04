Major AEW star facing charges for aggravated assault

A prominent AEW star was in the headlines for the wrong reasons last August, as he was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. There has now been a new development in the situation.

The star in question is multi-time tag team champion Cash Wheeler. He has gained immense popularity alongside his tag team partner in FTR, Dax Harwood. The duo has wrestled for various promotions worldwide, winning several titles and accolades.

On August 18, 2023, Wheeler was arrested for allegedly threatening a person with a firearm. A warrant was issued the following day, and the police arrested him. However, the FTR member pleaded not guilty and paid $2,500 for his release while having to relinquish the firearm in his possession.

A legal document posted by a Twitter user has claimed that Cash Wheeler has been officially charged for the assault.

You can view a copy of the legal document in the tweet below:

Cash Wheeler is actively competing in AEW amid legal issues

Despite officially facing charges, Cash Wheeler is still competing on AEW programming. In his latest appearance on TV, he and Dax Harwood teamed up with Daniel Garcia to battle The Patriarchy in a trios match on this week's Collision.

The newly formed trio had an excellent showing on the Saturday night program. They even scored an upset win over Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne in the main event.

FTR and Garcia were recently involved in a lengthy feud with House of Black. The rivalry concluded with a high-profile Escape the Cage Elimination match on the January 27, 2024, episode of Collision.

While Wheeler is still on the road with All Elite Wrestling, fans will have to wait and see if the charges would affect his status in the company.

