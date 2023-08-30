Major AEW star heaps praise on Tony Khan for All In, calls him a "mark"

A top AEW star had high praise for Tony Khan and the rest of the team for the success of All In.

The star in question is MJF, who successfully defended his AEW World title in a hard-fought battle against his best friend, Adam Cole, at All In. The duo also captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship earlier at the All In Zero Hour pre-show.

AEW All In certainly lived up to its hype, as the show was very successful and broke several of the company's records. Tony Khan was thrilled by the amazing response and announced at the post-show media scrum that All In will return to Wembley Stadium next year on August 25, 2024.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter to congratulate the company for the success while also mentioning that the show wouldn't have been possible without Tony Khan.

"ALL IN simply doesn’t happen without (that mark) TK, our production team, medical, coaches, props department, social media team, ring crew, camera men, merch team, makeup team, taylors, Travel Team, security team, seamstresses, ring announcers, Legal department, commentators, referees, and everyone in between. Make sure to thank them as much as you thank the wrestlers. But obviously and most importantly, thank me again because I deserve it. #BetterThanYouBayBay"

AEW stars are reportedly allowed by Tony Khan to take time off for Bray Wyatt's memorial service

Last week, the wrestling world suffered the loss of one of the most creative superstars of this generation, Bray Wyatt. AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly allowed his talent to take time off for Wyatt's memorial service.

Wyatt tragically passed away due to a heart attack at the age of just 36 years old. The news was broken by WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported on Twitter that there may be some stars absent from Dynamite this week or next week due to Bray Wyatt's memorial service.

"There may be some absences on AEW Dynamite either this week or next week -- whenever they are. Tony Khan offered the show off to anyone who wanted to attend Bray Wyatt's services," he wrote.

It's unknown what day Wyatt's services will fall on, but it's nice to hear that All Elite talent will be given the time to pay their respects to the former superstar.

