Tony Khan reportedly allowing AEW roster to take time off to attend Bray Wyatt's memorial service

The wrestling world dealt a devastating loss last week with the unexpected passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. With many AEW stars knowing Wyatt personally, there is a possibility that some of them may take time off from TV programming to attend Wyatt's memorial service.

It was reported that Wyatt's passing was due to a heart attack after battling a serious illness earlier in the year. The news of his tragic demise was conveyed to Triple H by his father, Mike Rotunda.

Reports suggest that some AEW stars might be absent from this week's episode of Dynamite as they pay their respects to the former WWE Champion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported on Twitter that there may be some absences on Dynamite this week or next week. He said that AEW President Tony Khan has offered the show off to anyone who wants to attend Wyatt's services.

"There may be some absences on AEW Dynamite either this week or next week -- whenever they are. Tony Khan offered the show off to anyone who wanted to attend Bray Wyatt's services," he wrote.

It is unclear how many AEW stars will be absent from Dynamite this week.

