Major AEW star hints at a big gimmick change ahead of Dynamite

A popular AEW star dropped a message that indicated a huge change for him and his tag team partner.

The star in question is Austin Gunn, the son of the wrestling veteran, Billy Gunn. He, alongside his brother Colten, has emerged as a popular tag team in the land of All Elite. Moreover, their drive has been pushed forward by their legendary father, who had also appeared as a part of the unit. Later on, the duo would align themselves with Jay White and Juice Robinson of the Bullet Club Gold.

However, it was just last month that the Gunns expressed their views on apparently being undervalued by the company.

Now, Austin took to his X account to hint at a probable gimmick change for the team ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite. Furthermore, he even mentioned that they would be going after the ROH Trio Championships.

"It’s time for the Bang Bang Gang to reintroduce ourselves… We’re going to debut our NEW and official song tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite. The ROH Trio Championships will be under new management…by order of the bang bang gang… GUNNS UP. 👆"

AEW tag team The Gunns have something in common with a popular WWE star

The Gunns revealed that they have a point of commonality with a rising star of their rival promotion, WWE. The star in question is 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

In an interview with Liam Crawley for ComicBook.com, the former AEW tag team champions stated that the best 'Deadbeat Dad' title would be a tie between their and Dom's dad, Rey Mysterio. Austin Gunn even mentioned that they related a lot to Dominik on the matter, considering their turmoil relationships with their respective fathers.

"This is why we connect with Dom so much, and get along so much with Dom. Both of our dads are deadbeat dads. I think they're tied."

It surely would be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio and The Gunns could be a part of the same promotion in the future to perhaps form an alliance against deadbeat fathers.

