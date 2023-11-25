Popular AEW tag team shares bold message following Dynamite

An AEW star from a popular tag team recently shared an interesting message in his Instagram story.

The name in question is none other than Colten, who, alongside his brother Austin Gunn, is known as The Gunns in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions are also part of the Bullet Club Gold, which consists of Jay White and Juice Robinson.

Colten Gunn shared a picture on Instagram with his brother with an interesting quote that reveals that the team could be feeling undervalued in the company.

"We'll never get our flowers, so we'll grow our own," wrote Colten.

Colten Gunn shared the following message on his Instagram story

AEW's Austin and Colten Gunn believe they have a lot in common with Dominik Mysterio

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn (The Gunns) recently compared themselves to the current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. The Gunns stated that they have much in common with Dirty Dom due to the experience of not having great fathers.

In an interview with Liam Crawley for ComicBook.com, The Gunns gave their take on who won the title for best "Deadbeat Dad" between their father, Billy Gunn, and Rey Mysterio. Austin Gunn stated that it would be a tie, which is why they relate with WWE star Dominik Mysterio.

"This is why we connect with Dom so much, and get along so much with Dom. Both of our dads are deadbeat dads. I think they're tied," Austin said.

Colten further called Billy Gunn worse for adopting two new kids in The Acclaimed, with whom he won the AEW World Trios titles.

"I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn't adopt a new kid and start running around with him. Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids, and won titles with them and is scissoring on national TV, and making all this merch. I don't see Rey doing that. He's still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don't even think he remembers our names. So I'm going with Billy Gunn," Colten said. [H/T Fightful]

