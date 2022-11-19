Major AEW star won't jump ship to WWE under Triple H's regime anytime soon; wrestling legend says

Despite the noticeable improvements in WWE under Triple H, a certain major AEW star is definitely not going to jump ship, according to Matt Hardy.

MJF has consistently put on incredible performances in All Elite Wrestling. While he is quite adept inside the ring, it's his promo skills that have garnered the attention of pro-wrestling fans worldwide and gained him a dedicated fanbase. He walks a thin line between kayfabe and reality, portraying a heel persona while almost never breaking character.

MJF has had his share of shaky situations with Tony Khan's brand. The Salt of the Earth is often seen speaking about the end of his contract in 2024, after which he will apparently be open to jumping ship to WWE.

However, Matt Hardy believes that the Long-island native is simply playing his heel character. On the latest episode "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" podcast, the veteran complimented the rising star:

"It's very interesting, especially where the pay-per-view is located in Newark, not too far from his [MJF] home base. He's been doing great work. He is an extremely talented young man and he is a guy that is going to be the future of AEW for a long time. Even as much as he jokes around, 'My contract is coming up and they want me up north brother’, I think he's going to be the face of AEW for a very long time." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

It remains to be seen if Matt Hardy's words prove to be true in the future.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

MJF is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship title this weekend

The AEW fanbase is primed for the face-off between Jon Moxley and MJF on the upcoming Full Gear Pay-per-view.

After weeks of buildup, the Salt of the Earth vowed that he would defeat the Purveyor of Violence without using any underhand techniques.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Jon Moxley had his schedule so mixed up that MJF had to tell him what day was Full Gear.



Fucking amazing haha. Jon Moxley had his schedule so mixed up that MJF had to tell him what day was Full Gear.Fucking amazing haha. https://t.co/VbdjUafQ2f

Only time will tell if MJF will stick to his promise, and if he will be able to take down one of the biggest stars on Tony Khan's roster.

Do you think MJF will become the next World Champion at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments below!

