Major AEW star isn't looking for a WWE return "right now," according to Jim Cornette

The AEW roster seems to be continuously going through major changes, and fans have long since speculated if some of the stars could return to WWE. According to Jim Cornette, despite what fans believe, CM Punk is likely not one of them right now.

Reports have since claimed that Punk's recent WWE visit was to make amends with The Miz for the fallout they had on social media some time ago. Additionally, the AEW star has since been seen backstage at IMPACT Wrestling, but naturally, this didn't lead to the same uproar.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran dismissed the claims that the former AEW World Champion somehow wants to get back into WWE.

"If Punk wanted to go back to the WWE right now, instantly, ‘get me out of here, I’ll tear up my own contract!’ He wouldn’t go to the show and show up at catering to see if he could get booked! We wouldn’t hear about it until he made his f**king debut." (13:55 onward).

best of cm punk @BestOfCMPunk CM Punk makes his entrance as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 28. (01.04.2012) CM Punk makes his entrance as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 28. (01.04.2012) https://t.co/kmNSBuc8vI

Cornette continued, expressing that he believes that CM Punk knew his appearance would 'break' the internet as it did.

"But he knew that everybody would hear if he accepted the invitation of a few guys on the plane to come down and say hello, he knew everybody would hear about it and he wouldn’t have to say a word. And that’s exactly what he wanted to happen." (14:21 onward).

Jim Cornette believes CM Punk will leave AEW after his contract expires

The Second City Saint was recently spotted in public again with a striking bald look. Fans quickly pointed out that this was the same look he had during his heel run in WWE, and many now believe he could return to AEW as a villain.

Teffo @Teffo_01 New CM Punk pic from yesterday. He completely shaved again. Giving 2013 heel vibes New CM Punk pic from yesterday. He completely shaved again. Giving 2013 heel vibes 👀 https://t.co/VSk7aaa6bi

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette alleged that the drama could potentially drive CM Punk away from AEW.

"First, he says, ‘Well this was the feeling, but I have no idea!’ Why would you want back now if the guy [Tony Khan] is paying you to do absolutely nothing for him? Now I could believe he might want back when his contract’s up and he gets away from these f**king children that he’s been working with for the most of the last year and a half or two." (12:32 onward).

It remains to be seen if the reporting around Punk's WWE RAW visit will have any effect on his rumored return or not. Still, it has definitely divided the internet wrestling community once again.

