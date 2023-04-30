CM Punk spotted with a new look ahead of his rumored AEW return

Amidst rumors of him returning to AEW this year, CM Punk has apparently changed his appearance.

The Second City Saint's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion has been hanging following the events of the All Out pay-per-view last September. His comments at the media scrum led to a massive brawl backstage, the effects of which can be felt to this day.

While Punk's future with the company seemed uncertain after the incident, he is reportedly on his way back to AEW. He has also shaved his head clean, which has led fans to believe that he will sport a new look upon his return.

The look seems similar to the one he had during his run as a heel in WWE. Whether this hints at a heel turn in AEW or not is up for debate.

Jim Cornette recently commented on CM Punk's backstage appearance at RAW

While reports claim that CM Punk is returning to AEW, Jim Cornette believes his recent actions may have been an attempt to draw attention.

The Second City Saint was reportedly spotted on WWE RAW backstage this past Monday, leading to speculation about his intentions. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette explained what this kind of visit to rival companies may mean.

“Here’s the thing, it only happens with Tony [Khan]’s guys 'cause they know nothing’s going to happen bad or—if they’re wanting to get fired they do other things to try and get fired, he won’t fire them. Or they just don’t give a s**t, or they do it on purpose to say ‘hey remember me? I’m over here, you’re not paying attention to me when I’m around but when I’m here at the other place maybe this will get your attention’. It’s all of those things,” said Jim Cornette. [0:30 to 1:00]

As of now, it remains to be seen what CM Punk plans to do next.

