Major AEW star mocks WWE Hall of Famer RVD at All In

A top AEW star seemingly mocked WWE Hall of Famer RVD during his match at All In.

The star in question is Jack Perry, who recently faced RVD on Dynamite and successfully defeated the Hall of Famer.

Jack Perry faced off against Hook for the FTW Championship at All In Zero Hour and was unsuccessful in retaining his title after suffering a loss via submission against the 24-year-old star.

During the match, the former Jungle Boy mocked Rob Van Dam by delivering his famous movie "Rolling Thunder" on Hook, which was placed on the bonnet of Perry's car.

Rob Van Dam is not the only veteran Perry managed to mock, as he took a massive shot at CM Punk before getting placed back first on the windshield of his car.

Jack Perry and CM Punk have had recent backstage alterations over a glass-breaking spot that Perry wanted to do in one of his matches. Punk reportedly took it upon himself to ensure the spot didn't happen as he believed it was useless.