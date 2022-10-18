Major AEW star names match against CM Punk as one of his career favorites so far

Top AEW heel MJF recently revealed on Twitter that one of his favorite matches in the company was with CM Punk.

Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman have engaged in a rivalry dating back to November 2021. The program featured some memorable banter between the two top talkers in the company. The Salt of the Earth first defeated The Second City Saint on the February 2 episode of Dynamite. The former won via pinfall, thanks to the Dynamite Diamond Ring, marking Punk's first loss in AEW.

They then had a rematch at Revolution 2022 in a Dog Collar match. After a bloody battle and a surprising assist from Wardlow, Punk defeated Friedman as he hit the latter with the same ring.

In a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked MJF about his favorite match ever in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Salt of the Earth quickly put the Dog Collar match on his list, alongside his bout with Darby Allin.

Friedman faced Allin at Full Gear 2021 in a hard-hitting affair. The former prevailed over the latter after using the Dynamite Diamond Ring and a headlock takeover pinfall combination.

AEW star MJF wants to face this certain WWE Superstar

As part of his interaction with fans on Twitter, MJF received a question about who he wants to work with if he goes to WWE.

The Salt of the Earth immediately cut to the chase and selected former Universal Champion Kevin Owens as his opponent.

It will be interesting to see if a potential dream match between the Long Islander and The Prizefighter will occur somewhere down the line.

MJF will appear tomorrow in the special Tuesday Night Dynamite to possibly address the AEW World Championship situation. The Salt of the Earth currently holds a chip (from his All Out Casino Battle Royale win) that guarantees him a title shot.

Meanwhile, on the same show, current world champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against top contender 'Hangman' Adam Page, which will be their first-ever match in All Elite Wrestling.

