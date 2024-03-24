Major AEW star needs to be dethroned as champion for being "too green," according to Konnan 

WCW veteran Konnan recently discussed a current AEW champion's title reign. He also spoke about a developing high-profile feud involving the star. The name being discussed is House of Black's Julia Hart.

Recently, the TBS Champion, alongside Skye Blue, has been feuding with Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. On Dynamite: Big Business, a third party got involved in the rivalry, as Mercedes Moné prevented Hart and Blue from taking out Nightingale.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan reviewed the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. During the chat, the veteran mentioned that he wasn't interested in watching a top name like Mercedes Moné going toe-to-toe with Julia Hart and Skye Blue. He further claimed that the TBS Champion's character wasn't entertaining, and she was still "green" inside the ring.

"I've always thought that Julia Hart was not an entertaining character as she's too green to be the World [TBS] Champion. I mean, you could have given that to tie it to Mercedes Moné, to Thunder Rosa now that she came back. But she's still green, she doesn't come off as evil or menacing or dangerous (...) The same one-dimensional look. The other girl [Skye Blue] does nothing for me either, so to me, it's not as bad as like when CM Punk came in against Lee Moriarty, but who the f**k wants to see her [Moné] against them?" [2:23 - 3:05]

A heel turn was teased on AEW Dynamite this week

After Mercedes Moné meddled in Julia Hart's plans last week on AEW Dynamite, they attempted to assault her on Wednesday but were unsuccessful again.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander came out with steel chairs, forcing the House of Black member and her ally to retreat. The CEO continued to stare down Hart as she walked away. Meanwhile, Nightingale was seemingly looking at Moné with evil intentions and a steel chair in hand, but she hesitated to pull the trigger and take out her former opponent.

Moné eventually caught her in a suspicious position, teasing a future feud with the 30-year-old.

It remains to be seen where the angle goes in the coming weeks. Will it lead to The CEO and Nightingale locking horns in an AEW ring? Only time will tell.

