Major AEW star opens up on working with Bray Wyatt during WWE stint

Bray Wyatt's passing has left an indelible mark on the wrestling world, and wrestlers are still talking about just how incredible he was in the ring and behind the scenes. One legendary wrestler recently opened up about the one-time WWE Champion.

The veteran in question is AEW star Jeff Jarrett. The WWE Hall of Famer has experience in several aspects of wrestling programming, including producing promos. Jarrett was one of the backstage executives during Bray Wyatt's time as The Fiend. He had this to say about the experience on the podcast My World.

"It's hard to really come up with certainly any new descriptors, but [Rotunda was] creative and talented and unique and an enigma ... The Fiend — gone way too soon in so many ways. His rise to prominence as the Wyatt family, he was a leader of that, but from the very beginning when that character launched, if you knew Bray, [you knew] that was an extension of his personality, and man, that is special and unique and creative."

He also revealed the backstage reaction in WWE to Bray's promos:

"I think there wasn't any person on the creative team, or anybody in the WWE at the time, that didn't have to say in the early days, 'Now that's a little different. Is that gonna work?' Man, it wouldn't just work, it would go through the roof. I say this so many times on this pod, connecting emotionally with your audience, he did it on multiple levels." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Braun Strowman reflects on Bray Wyatt's passing

WWE Superstar Braun Stroman recently spoke about Bray Wyatt's passing. With his Fiend character getting naturally over with the fans even outside of the squared circle, many thought the two-time WWE Universal Champion still had a long way to go creatively. Before The Fiend, Wyatt was known as as 'The Eater of the Worlds' and the leader of The Wyatt Family.

The Monster of Monsters spoke about how he still remembers Bray Wyatt in a conversation on a recent edition of The Ranveer Show.

"I can feel him at times. Things happen where I go. I can't help but smile, because I'm like 'Oh, that was Bray.' Just recently, I was visiting a friend down in Boca Grande, Florida. I came home from my house in Wisconsin. It was nine degrees and snow, and I was like 'I need some sunshine. I need to go to the beach.' And I was sitting on the beach, watching the sunset, and I started thinking about him. The next day when I went to go to the beach, I was walking up and down the beach, and I looked up and there was a buzzard flying around above me." [From 26:27 to 26:57]

Check out the entire video here:

What do you think of Bray Wyatt and his role in wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.