Why is Bray Wyatt called The Eater of Worlds?

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is officially back in WWE, and how we have missed him! The reception he received at Extreme Rules shows the extent to which fans love him, for it was a thunderous ovation worthy of a megastar.

Wyatt returned with his trademark lantern and hairstyle, suggesting that he was no longer the Firefly Fun House host or The Fiend. Fans welcomed the return of The Eater of Worlds gimmick and went wild with their speculations on social media.

While everyone knows the former Universal Champion as The Eater of Worlds, few know why he embraced that moniker. If you are among the fans wondering why he is called by the name, read on to find out.

Bray Wyatt is called The Eater of Worlds due to his cult leader gimmick back in the day. The character always dominated his opponents, crushed them in the ring, and called himself a God. Hence, he was given the moniker 'The Eater of Worlds' as a nod to his godlike character and supernatural abilities.

Who gave Bray Wyatt the 'Eater of Worlds' moniker?

Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in the wrestling industry. His run as The Eater of Worlds was a hit with fans, with everyone joining him as his fireflies and giving him positive reactions every week. However, it wasn't the former world champion who came up with the nickname.

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes came up with the name for Wyatt. Rhodes gave him the moniker 'The Eater of Worlds' because of how otherworldly his character was.

It suited his gimmick to perfection and lent it an extra edge. Indeed, have a look at one of his countless cryptic promos that showed why the name suits him to a tee.

"You think you need someone to tuck you in bed at night, kiss you on the cheek, and tell you that everything is all right. But everything... everything... everything....EVERYTHING IS NOT ALL RIGHT! What if I was to tell you that the man who made you is a liar? What if I was to tell you that your own flesh and blood turned his back on you? I would never turn my back on you. And maybe, maybe the answers you seek have been slapping you right in the face. Or maybe, just maybe, I, Bray Wyatt, the Eater of Worlds, have been the answer all along."

Now that he is back in WWE, fans cannot wait to see what other countless memorable moments he will bring. If the ovation he received at Extreme Rules is anything to go by, we are in for the Era of Wyatt.

What did you make of Bray Wyatt's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes